Ay Nako, it's Halo-Halo! - Event Details

Ay Nako, it's Halo-Halo!

Monday, November 13, 2023, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Learn tinikling (a Filipino bamboo dance) while enjoying a delicious cup of halo-halo, a Filipino dessert.





Brought to you by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Activities Council.



For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7796 prior to 11/03/23

Special Restrictions: Must have a FA23UHH-CB or FA23UHHSAC validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

