Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy Health Screening - Event Details
Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy Health Screening
Location: Hale Kihoʻihoʻi, Lecture Hall A
Free & Confidential Health Screenings for the community, led by pharmacy students of the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy: in collaboration with the Hawaiʻi state health insurance assistance program
Have questions about your medicare plan?
Please join us for a free comprehensive health screening and have all your questions answered.
In collaboration with the Hawaii State Health Insurance Assistance Program, students and faculty from The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo - The Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy will be hosting free health screenings on Sunday, October 15th and Saturday, November 18th 2023 from 10:30-1:30 PM on campus at Hale Kihoʻihoʻi, Lecture Hall A. Their mission is dedicated to spreading health awareness & education throughout the community and no sign-up is necessary.
- Medicare
- Blood Pressure Screenings
- Blood Glucose
- BMI Readings
- Consultations: Athsma/COPD, Smoking Cessation, Nutrition/Lifestyle, Medication Reviews
Everyone is welcome!
If you're a Medicare beneficiary or know of anyone in your family/friends that are, they have a brand-new addition of Medicare Consultations to answer any insurance questions you may have and can help guide you in choosing the most optimal Drug Plan during Open Enrollment Period (Oct 15-Dec 7) along with a comprehensive health screening. Please visit their website at thealohaprojectdkicp.wordpress.com or email thealohaprojectdkicp@gmail.com for more information.
Members of the American Pharmacists Association, Academy of Student Pharmacists
Special Restrictions: Must be 18 years or older to participate
For more information, contact: thealohaprojectdkicp@gmail.com (808) 258-0336
