Sex in the Dark - Event Details
Sex in the Dark
Location: UCB 100
The “Sex in the Dark” event is a Q&A event hosted by The Philosophy Club and the Philosophy and Gender Womenʻs Studies programs where a panel of experts will answer student questions related to sexual health and relationships. Sex experts will answer student anonymous questions on topics such as sexual communication, consent, safer sex practices, sexual identity and more.
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 5:30-8:00pm
For more information please contact Celia Bardwell-Jones: celiab@hawaii.edu
