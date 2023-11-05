Sex in the Dark - Event Details

Sex in the Dark Thursday, November 9, 2023, 5:30pm – 8:00pm Location: UCB 100 The “Sex in the Dark” event is a Q&A event hosted by The Philosophy Club and the Philosophy and Gender Womenʻs Studies programs where a panel of experts will answer student questions related to sexual health and relationships. Sex experts will answer student anonymous questions on topics such as sexual communication, consent, safer sex practices, sexual identity and more.



Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Location: UCB 100

Time: 5:30-8:00pm



For more information please contact Celia Bardwell-Jones: celiab@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 989-3386 Tags:

