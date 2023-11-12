IEW: Peace Corps Information Session - Event Details

IEW: Peace Corps Information Session Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Peace Corps Representative to Speak at International Education Week Event



Shannon Lykudra, a regional Peace Corps representative for Hawai'i will hold an information session about “the toughest job you’ll ever love” as well as the skills and experiences of successful applicants. Students and the public are invited to attend her presentation on Wednesday, November 15th at noon in the UH Hilo's Kilohana Academic Success Center, 1st Floor of Mo'okini Library.



Peace Corps volunteers work for sustainable development in 60+ countries, in agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health and youth development. Applicants with foreign language and intercultural skills are competitive for positions worldwide. Peace Corps covers living, travel, medical and other costs.

www.peacecorps.gov/ For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

