Is Big Island About to Become the State's Dumping Ground? - Event Details

Is Big Island About to Become the State's Dumping Ground? Friday, October 13, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB 100 Hosted by Global HOPE (a UH Hilo RISO), Mike Ewall, the founder and director of Energy Justice Network, will give a talk about how as Hawaii Island transitions to renewable fuels, the community will have to make informed decisions about what types of energy we want in our mix. On Friday, October 13th from 5-8pm in UCB100, come to learn about the danger of burning biomass and trash to generate power, and what we as a community can do (such as ordinances that have successfully discouraged polluters elsewhere) to prevent our air from becoming a toxic dumping ground.



This is a free event open to all. For more information, contact: Adeliedr@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

