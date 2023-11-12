2024 Critical Language Scholarship - Announcement Details

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world.



Languages Offered: Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Swahili, Turkish, Urdu



The scholarship includes travel expenses, coursework, group excursions, and even a small stipend to cover daily living expenses.



The application is available at clscholarship.org/apply.



The deadline for applications is 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

