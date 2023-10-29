English Brown Bag Lecture + Q&A with Kawai Strong Washburn - Event Details

This event is being held online. Sharks

English Brown Bag Lecture + Q&A with Kawai Strong Washburn Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 10:00am – 11:00am Kawai Strong Washburn, who grew up in Honokaʻa on Hawaiʻi Island, will discuss his novel, Sharks in the Time of Saviors, winner of the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel. Immersed in Hawaiian history and legends, this powerful novel follows a local family in the post-plantation era.



Brought to you by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo English Department For more information, contact: mollegaa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7226

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 29, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...