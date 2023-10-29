English Brown Bag Lecture + Q&A with Kawai Strong Washburn - Event Details

Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
English Brown Bag Lecture + Q&A with Kawai Strong Washburn

English Brown Bag Lecture + Q&A with Kawai Strong Washburn

Kawai Strong Washburn, who grew up in Honokaʻa on Hawaiʻi Island, will discuss his novel, Sharks in the Time of Saviors, winner of the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel. Immersed in Hawaiian history and legends, this powerful novel follows a local family in the post-plantation era.

Brought to you by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo English Department

For more information, contact: mollegaa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7226

