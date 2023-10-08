TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event will be held in-person as well as via Zoom: Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, October 9, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 (in-person) University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Exploring and Developing Computer Vision Algorithms for Hawai'i Island Datasets" with Dr. Travis Mandel, Associate Professor, Computer Science, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Monday, October 9th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084

Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning have been in the news quite a bit recently, achieving impressive feats like having coherent conversations and generating images and videos. However, these advances have been driven by large amounts of publicly available data. In cases where visual data is scarce (such as images/videos of Hawai'i's forests and oceans), it can be challenging to build AI systems that achieve good performance at computer vision tasks. In this presentation, I will talk about some of the work my group has done recently to track multiple objects in underwater video taken by scuba divers off the coast of Hawai'i Island. I will discuss the challenges this problem presents and the new tracking algorithm we developed to overcome these challenges. I will also discuss the large-scale comparison of different tracking approaches we conducted in this setting, spanning from classic algorithms to recent Transformer-based approaches - the results are quite unexpected and interesting. Finally, I will discuss some recent work by my group comparing algorithms for identifying objects in images across various Hawai'i Island datasets, and our efforts to make AI useful to scientists even when data is scarce. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

