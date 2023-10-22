Designing a Reusable Foodware System - Event Details

Designing a Reusable Foodware System Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Join Zero Waste Hawai‘i Island and Perpetual to share your thoughts and help to shape what a reusable foodware system could look like for our Hilo community!



- Imagine how a reuse system could benefit Hilo

- Share your experience and ideas

- Learn about what's possible

- Think through design options and what would work best for Hilo



Free pizza for those who participate. More information at: www.zerowastehi.org/ For more information, contact: uhhcce@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7830

