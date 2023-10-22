Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Designing a Reusable Foodware System - Event Details

Designing a Reusable Foodware System

Location: Library Lanai

Join Zero Waste Hawai‘i Island and Perpetual to share your thoughts and help to shape what a reusable foodware system could look like for our Hilo community!

- Imagine how a reuse system could benefit Hilo
- Share your experience and ideas
- Learn about what's possible
- Think through design options and what would work best for Hilo

Free pizza for those who participate. More information at: www.zerowastehi.org/

For more information, contact: uhhcce@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7830

Designing a Reusable Foodware System image

Tags: sustainability community students

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship
Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ...
Apply to UHHSA!
Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
APIA Scholarships
Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.