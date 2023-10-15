Big Island Taiko Festival - Event Details
Big Island Taiko Festival
Location: Performing Arts Center
The Performing Arts Center excited to welcome the return of this much anticipated bi-annual event!
This exhilarating weekend of vibrant drumming and physical choreography will bring together the best of Big Island Taiko. Taishoji Taiko, under the direction of Chad Nakagawa was founded under the direction of Yoshihumi Ono at Taishoji Soto Mission in Hilo. The Puna Hongwanji Taiko Club, under the direction of Rev. Earl Ikeda and Paul Sakamoto was founded in 2003 by Rev. Ikeda as a community-focused group, with drummers of all ages and experience, striving to perpetuate taiko as a cultural and recreational activity. Kona Daifukuji Taiko, was founded in 1988 by Rev. Tamiya and his wife and is comprised of youth from elementary through high school following the directions of their instructor, Akemi Iwamoto and assistants Amy Nakade and Asia Macatiag. Making their fourth appearance at the festival Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko from Kohala will round out the program. Imported from Okinawa and nurtured by Akemi Martin Sensi, the group now boasts over 100 active members across the Hawaiian Islands. Their performance uniquely blends traditional and contemporary influences with tremendous energy and the thunderous sound of the taiko.
The energetic, dramatic style of the festival will have you feeling the rhythm right to your core!
Special Restrictions: Tickets are: $20 General; $15 Discount & $10 UH Hilo/HCC Student w/ Valid ID and Youth 17 & under.
Tickets are available online: artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu and at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Box Office Tues. - Thurs. 9am -11am Phone oder only: 808-932-7490.
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
