Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview - Event Details

Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview

Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview Thursday, October 12, 2023, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Kilohana Student Success Center Come and learn all about the CLS Summer Program. Students will have an opportunity to learn how they can earn an all expense summer study program to learn a critical language abroad.



For more information, please visit: clscholarship.org For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488



