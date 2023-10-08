Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview - Event Details
Critical Language Scholarship Program Overview
Location: Kilohana Student Success Center
Come and learn all about the CLS Summer Program. Students will have an opportunity to learn how they can earn an all expense summer study program to learn a critical language abroad.
For more information, please visit: clscholarship.org
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: international studyabroad languages scholarship financial aid travel
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.