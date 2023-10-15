United Nations Day - Event Details

United Nations Day Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai Celebrate United Nations Day at UH Hilo! With students from about 35 different countries at UH Hilo, international students enrich campus life and enhance the educational experience for all students. This event features informational displays, a parade of nations, and special performances. Sponsored by International Student Services and the International Student Association. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 15, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...