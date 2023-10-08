Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology - Event Details

In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology

Location: UCB 331

Please join us to learn more about our MA Program in Counseling Psychology. This is an in-person event, to be held in UCB 331.

For more information, contact: mhcp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827

In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology image

Psychology Counseling Mental Health Counseling Psychology

