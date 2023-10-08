In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology - Event Details
In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology
Location: UCB 331
Please join us to learn more about our MA Program in Counseling Psychology. This is an in-person event, to be held in UCB 331.
For more information, contact: mhcp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827
Tags: Psychology Counseling Mental Health Counseling Psychology
