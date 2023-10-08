In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology - Event Details

In-Person Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology Friday, October 13, 2023, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: UCB 331 Please join us to learn more about our MA Program in Counseling Psychology. This is an in-person event, to be held in UCB 331. For more information, contact: mhcp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827

