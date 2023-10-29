Haunted Fair - Event Details
Haunted Fair
Location: Kehau Turnaround
SAC, Housing, and Kehau Dining are hosting a Halloween carnival-themed fair for all students with a SAC validation!
The event is centered around Housing's Annual Haunted House.
While you wait, enjoy various games, carnival snacks including chocolate dipped apples and cotton candy, movies, and lots of opportunities to win prizes.
Special Restrictions: Must bring your student ID with a SAC validation.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 651-3291
Tags: SAC Housing Kehau Dining Halloween Fair Student Activities Council
