Music Bingo - Event Details
Music Bingo
Location: Campus Center 301
Aloha Vulcans!
Come out for a fun night of bingo with a musical twist at Campus Center room 301! Have a fun night of listening to music with friends. This event is free and open to all UH Hilo students, just bring your validated student ID. There will be light refreshments while supplies last!
Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the ‘FA23UHHDCO’ validation.
For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: students music bingo Campus Center
