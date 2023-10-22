Grave Night - Event Details

Grave Night Friday, October 27, 2023, 6:30pm – 10:00pm Location: CC 301 Aloha Vulcans!





Come to Campus Center CC 301 on October 27th, 2023 from 6:30pm-10:00pm to enjoy some food and music! This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!





Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the ‘FA23UHHDCO’ validation.





For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808)932-7365. For more information, contact: rgoforth@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 22, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...