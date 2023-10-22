Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Grave Night - Event Details

Grave Night

Location: CC 301

Aloha Vulcans!


Come to Campus Center CC 301 on October 27th, 2023 from 6:30pm-10:00pm to enjoy some food and music! This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!


Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the ‘FA23UHHDCO’ validation.


For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808)932-7365.

For more information, contact: rgoforth@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags: Campus Center Students Food Music

