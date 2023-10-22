Grave Night - Event Details
Grave Night
Location: CC 301
Aloha Vulcans!
Come to Campus Center CC 301 on October 27th, 2023 from 6:30pm-10:00pm to enjoy some food and music! This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!
Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the ‘FA23UHHDCO’ validation.
For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808)932-7365.
For more information, contact: rgoforth@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: Campus Center Students Food Music
