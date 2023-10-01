Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Virtual Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 968 5175 8577 Passcode: 994957

Virtual Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology

Location: Via Zoom

Please join us to learn more about our MA Program in Counseling Psychology. This is a virtual event held via Zoom.

For more information, contact: mhcp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827

Virtual Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology image

Tags: Online Only Counseling Psychology CPSY Mental Health

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
Apply to UHHSA!
Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.