Virtual Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology - Event Details

Virtual Open House - MA Program in Counseling Psychology Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Via Zoom Please join us to learn more about our MA Program in Counseling Psychology. This is a virtual event held via Zoom. For more information, contact: mhcp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8827

