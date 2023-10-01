Chinese Moon Festival event - Event Details

Chinese Moon Festival event Monday, October 2, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: UH Hilo Library Lanai The annual Chinese Moon Festival event is back after 3-year pandemic interruption!



Chinese Studies Program invites you to join us for the annual Chinese Moon Festival celebration, a traditional festival for family reunion on the mid-autumn full-moon night!



Join students from Chinese language & folklore classes, enjoy soft soothing music, appreciate the beauty in Chinese calligraphy, paper crafts, festival legends, folk dance, faculty + student’s recitation of classical poems on Moon Festival!



Come feel the festival air + pick up a paper rabbit with your name written in Chinese! For more information, contact: jirenf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7232

