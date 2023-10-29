TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, October 30, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 (in-person) University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Linking traits and resource use to understand species interactions in a novel lizard community in Hawaiʻi”, with Dr. Amber Wright, Associate Professor, School of Life Sciences, UH Mānoa. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and online via Zoom on Monday, October 30th at 4PM. All are welcome!



Abstract: Linking functional traits to resource use allows for mechanistic understanding of species interactions, increasing our ability to predict community dynamics. Greater Antillean Anolis lizards are a textbook example of adaptive radiation, and functional traits associated with resource partitioning are well-established. Introductions of Anolis (green and brown anoles) and the ecologically convergent Phelsuma (gold dust day geckos) to Hawaiʻi provide an opportunity to test whether trait differences predict patterns of resource use that can explain dynamics in this novel community. We conducted a competition experiment using enclosures to control resource availability and manipulate the lizard species assemblage. We measured the following traits and resource use: head morphology and diet stable isotopes, clinging ability and perch use, preferred temperature and field temperature. Over half of the variation in multidimensional resource use space was explained by an axis varying from smooth, high perches, high 15N and low 13C at one extreme (day geckos), to low, rough perches, low 15N and high 13C at the other (brown anoles). Green anoles used the entire spectrum, and as a result, they lack competitor-free resource space when co-occurring with both brown anoles and day geckos. This is consistent with patterns of prey depletion in different microhabitats in the presence of different lizard predators, and the observation that green anoles have declined following the introduction and spread of the other two species on Oʻahu. Our results also show that the Anolis trait-performance-ecology framework generalizes to a novel player. From these relationships we can generate testable hypotheses for the mechanisms driving species interactions, and make predictions for how this community will respond to environmental change. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

