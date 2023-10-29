Halloween Advising Spooktacular - Event Details

Halloween Advising Spooktacular Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza and Library Lanai Muahahaha!

Get ready for the Halloween Advising Spooktacular!



On Tuesday October 31st from 10am to 1pm, departments and programs from across the University will be holding trick or treat tables and handing out information about Spring 2024 courses.



There will be music, performances, pumpkin and mask painting, and a student costume contest.



Come to Campus Center Plaza and the Library Lanai dressed in your spookiest costume and enter to win a prize and see what costumes your favorite faculty and staff are wearing! For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 29, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2024 Critical Language Scholarship Apply for the U.S. Department of State’s 2024 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Program - an immersive summer opportunity for American college and university students to learn languages essential to America's engagement with the world. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...