Halloween Advising Spooktacular - Event Details
Halloween Advising Spooktacular
Location: Campus Center Plaza and Library Lanai
Muahahaha!
Get ready for the Halloween Advising Spooktacular!
On Tuesday October 31st from 10am to 1pm, departments and programs from across the University will be holding trick or treat tables and handing out information about Spring 2024 courses.
There will be music, performances, pumpkin and mask painting, and a student costume contest.
Come to Campus Center Plaza and the Library Lanai dressed in your spookiest costume and enter to win a prize and see what costumes your favorite faculty and staff are wearing!
For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988
Tags: halloween costume contest trick or treat educational campus center library advising
