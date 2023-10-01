TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event will be streamed online only via Zoom Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, October 2, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "How you can ethically influence people about natural resources conservation" with Scott A. Bonar, Unit Leader and Professor, USGS Arizona Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, University of Arizona. This seminar will be streamed online via Zoom on Monday, October 2nd at 4 PM. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084

Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084

Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: In natural resources management, the science may be clear on a particular topic; however, getting people to pay attention to the science and move in a particular direction is often challenging. Successful strategies for influencing people are important to make regulations effective, to develop a public conservation ethic, and to aid conservation programs. The fields of psychology and marketing have long examined how people are influenced. Here, I discuss how natural resource managers and biologists can use these commonly applied marketing and psychological techniques to aid in conservation. I applied these methods to lead development of the first North American standard freshwater fish sampling protocols created by a coalition of 107 state and federal agencies, universities and NGOs across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. I also applied these methods to getting 110 aquatic scientific societies throughout the world to collaborate and sign a statement on climate change impacts they have observed on aquatic ecosystems, which was presented to world leaders and to COP-26 when I was President of the American Fisheries Society. Knowledge of these social science techniques can help you successfully and ethically complete your conservation tasks, ranging from the local to the international level. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

