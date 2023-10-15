Krispy Kreme Fundraising Pickup - Event Details

Krispy Kreme Fundraising Pickup Thursday, October 19, 2023, 9:00am – 2:00pm Delta Sigma Pi - Lambda Psi Chapter is fundraising Krispy Kreme! A Dozen of Glazed Doughnuts are $15. Preorders can be made on www.hilo-dsp.com/fundraiser, or by meeting with a brother of DSP for a physical ticket. For more information, contact: ade6@hawaii.edu (808) 480-1192

