Krispy Kreme Fundraising Pickup - Event Details
Krispy Kreme Fundraising Pickup
Delta Sigma Pi - Lambda Psi Chapter is fundraising Krispy Kreme! A Dozen of Glazed Doughnuts are $15. Preorders can be made on www.hilo-dsp.com/fundraiser, or by meeting with a brother of DSP for a physical ticket.
For more information, contact: ade6@hawaii.edu (808) 480-1192
Tags: DSP Fundraising Donuts Doughnuts
