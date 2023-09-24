Wrap It Up - Event Details

Wrap It Up

Friday, September 29, 2023, 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Tie dying, safe sex resources, and prizes





Student Activities Council, the LGBTQ+ Center, and Title IX will be hosting a tie-dying/safe sex event for all students with a SAC validation. Come on down to make your own tie-dye t-shirt as well as learn about sexual health resources on campus. All supplies will be provided and there will be opportunities to receive giveaways and prizes!



Please note: Clothes may get stained.

Special Restrictions: Must have a FA23UHH-CB or FA23UHHSAC validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

