Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Wrap It Up - Event Details

Wrap It Up

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Tie dying, safe sex resources, and prizes


Student Activities Council, the LGBTQ+ Center, and Title IX will be hosting a tie-dying/safe sex event for all students with a SAC validation. Come on down to make your own tie-dye t-shirt as well as learn about sexual health resources on campus. All supplies will be provided and there will be opportunities to receive giveaways and prizes!

Please note: Clothes may get stained.

Special Restrictions: Must have a FA23UHH-CB or FA23UHHSAC validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Wrap It Up image

Tags: SAC LGBTQ+ Tie-Die Students Safe Sex Campus Center

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements

Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
Apply to UHHSA!
Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.