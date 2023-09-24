Wrap It Up - Event Details
Wrap It Up
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Tie dying, safe sex resources, and prizes
Student Activities Council, the LGBTQ+ Center, and Title IX will be hosting a tie-dying/safe sex event for all students with a SAC validation. Come on down to make your own tie-dye t-shirt as well as learn about sexual health resources on campus. All supplies will be provided and there will be opportunities to receive giveaways and prizes!
Please note: Clothes may get stained.
Special Restrictions: Must have a FA23UHH-CB or FA23UHHSAC validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.