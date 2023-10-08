Trivia Night - Event Details
Trivia Night
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Come with your friends to Campus Center Plaza to compete in a fun boba Trivia Night! Teams will compete in a trivia-off to win pride, bragging rights, and mystery gift cards. There will be food, too! The Student Activities Council is sponsoring free Teapresso for the first 50 players, and RISO Global HOPE will run a fundraising concession stand of snacks, candy, and canned sodas.
Tables open at 5pm, trivia begins at 5:30pm.
This event is held by the Sociology Department, Administration of Justice Department, and the Student Activities Council.
For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988
Tags: trivia student event food music SAC Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.