Trivia Night - Event Details

Trivia Night Thursday, October 12, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come with your friends to Campus Center Plaza to compete in a fun boba Trivia Night! Teams will compete in a trivia-off to win pride, bragging rights, and mystery gift cards. There will be food, too! The Student Activities Council is sponsoring free Teapresso for the first 50 players, and RISO Global HOPE will run a fundraising concession stand of snacks, candy, and canned sodas.



Tables open at 5pm, trivia begins at 5:30pm.





This event is held by the Sociology Department, Administration of Justice Department, and the Student Activities Council. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

