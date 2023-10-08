Mirror, Mirror on the Wall - Event Details

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 4:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Aloha Vulcans!



Come to Campus Center Plaza on October 10th, 2023 from 4:00pm-7:00pm to enjoy some snacks and paint a mirror that you can take home! Take a break from classes and design a mirror with an inspirational quote or your own personal drawing. This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Register using this link and be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!



Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the 'FA23UHHDCO' validation.



For more information, contact cclava@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7365. For more information, contact: galegre@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

