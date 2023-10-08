Mirror, Mirror on the Wall - Event Details
Mirror, Mirror on the Wall
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Vulcans!
Come to Campus Center Plaza on October 10th, 2023 from 4:00pm-7:00pm to enjoy some snacks and paint a mirror that you can take home! Take a break from classes and design a mirror with an inspirational quote or your own personal drawing. This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Register using this link and be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!
Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the 'FA23UHHDCO' validation.
For more information, contact cclava@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7365.
For more information, contact: galegre@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.