Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

APIA Scholarships - Announcement Details

APIA Scholarships

Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund!


Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. Scholarships of $2,500+ are available! Application deadline for the 2024-2025 academic year is January 9, 2024.


For more details and to apply online, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/

For more information, contact: applicant@apiasf.org (202) 986-6892

Tags: scholarships Asia-Pacific Pacific Islander Native Hawaiian Asian American Students

