APIA Scholarships - Announcement Details

Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. Scholarships of $2,500+ are available! Application deadline for the 2024-2025 academic year is January 9, 2024.





For more details and to apply online, go to apiascholars.org/scholarship/ For more information, contact: applicant@apiasf.org (202) 986-6892

