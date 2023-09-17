US Department of Energy: Research and Internship Opportunities - Event Details
US Department of Energy: Research and Internship Opportunities
Location: UH Hilo campus, UCB 127
At 2:30 - 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 19th, in UCB Room 127 representatives from the Department of Energy (DOE) will be visiting UH Hilo to discuss their student internship, fellowship, research, and other educational opportunities. They are especially excited about sharing the new MEISPP Summer Internship Program & other opportunities through ORISE & the seventeen DOE National Labs. You can be part of solving complex, multidisciplinary problems. DOE is a major federal civilian government agency advancing solutions for today’s most pressing problems, including:
· Environmental sustainability
· Climate change
· Energy sources, efficiency, and security
· Clean energy
· Emergency response management and operations
· Cyber Security
They would like to know the estimated number of attendees in advance so please register by sending an email to: msi.support@hq.doe.gov
For more information, contact: msi.support@hq.doe.gov (530) 867-1651
Tags: Collaborative Research Student internships Environment Climate Change
