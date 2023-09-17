US Department of Energy: Research and Internship Opportunities - Event Details

US Department of Energy: Research and Internship Opportunities Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 2:30pm – 4:00pm Location: UH Hilo campus, UCB 127 At 2:30 - 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 19th, in UCB Room 127 representatives from the Department of Energy (DOE) will be visiting UH Hilo to discuss their student internship, fellowship, research, and other educational opportunities. They are especially excited about sharing the new MEISPP Summer Internship Program & other opportunities through ORISE & the seventeen DOE National Labs. You can be part of solving complex, multidisciplinary problems. DOE is a major federal civilian government agency advancing solutions for today’s most pressing problems, including:



· Environmental sustainability

· Climate change

· Energy sources, efficiency, and security

· Clean energy

· Emergency response management and operations

· Cyber Security



They would like to know the estimated number of attendees in advance so please register by sending an email to: msi.support@hq.doe.gov For more information, contact: msi.support@hq.doe.gov (530) 867-1651

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 17, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...