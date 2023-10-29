Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

UHHSA Midterm Bash - Event Details

UHHSA Midterm Bash

Location: Main Campus Parking Lot

Join the University of Hawai`i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) in taking a break from the midterm season!

There will be free food & refreshments while supplies last, a waterslide, a bouncy castle, an axe-throwing lounge, carnival games, and more!

For disability accommodations, please contact uhhsa@hawaii.edu before 10/20/2023.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with a validated FA23UHHDCO or FA23UHH-CB student ID.

For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

