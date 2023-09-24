NSE Virtual Fair Event - Event Details

This event is being held online. To register for different sessions, please go to https://nse.org/fair

NSE Virtual Fair Event Thursday, September 28, 2023, 9:00am – 12:00pm Interested in studying in another state, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands or Canada for a semester or year? Listen to alumni talk about their experiences away as well as Career and Internship Opportunities and more. Starting at 9am Hawaii time until 12pm on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Wed. Sept. 27 and Thurs., Sept. 28. Each day will have different campuses present on their topic of the day.



**9am Hawaii Standard time = 2pm Central Standard Time For more information, contact: htkchang@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7389

