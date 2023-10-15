Spooky Season Sculpt + Paint - Event Details
Spooky Season Sculpt + Paint
Location: CC Plaza
Come sculpt some spooky creations with Kanilehua and SAC while munching on some pumpkin spiced goodies! We will have Teapresso and 808 Sweet Schack catering the food + drink. We will have costume masks for students to paint as well as fall decor. We will also have some tutorials playing for different sculptures. All creations will either be posted or submitted to Kanilehua Art + Literary Magazine.
Special Restrictions: Must present current student Campus ID with "FA23UHHDCO" validation.
For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
