Fall 2023 Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series - Event Details
Fall 2023 Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series
Location: UCB 127
Huli Kanaka: Generating Critical ʻŌiwi Social Theory in a Modern Colonial World with Halena Kapuni-Reynolds
"Huli Kanaka: Redefining Hawaiian Anthropology" uncovers the rich tapestry of ʻŌiwi history, delves into the intricacies of contemporary ʻŌiwi lives, and envisions the possibilities of ʻŌiwi futures. Join us in this transformative journey as we explore our heritage through Indigenous perspectives and interdisciplinary theory, shedding light on the intricate layers of Hawaiian culture and identity.
About the presenter:
Halena Kapuni-Reynolds (Kanaka ʻŌiwi) is a haku mele and scholar born on Hawaiʻi Island and raised in the Hawaiian Home Land community of Keaukaha and the rain forest of ʻŌlaʻa. He holds a B.A. in Anthropology and Hawaiian Studies from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and an M.A. in Anthropology with a focus on Museum and Heritage Studies from the University of Denver. He is a current Ph.D. candidate in the Department of American Studies at UH Mānoa where he is finishing a dissertation that tells a decolonial story of ʻāina aloha of Keaukaha.
Halena's academic work and scholarship reflect his commitment to serving his community, Hawaiʻi's museum profession, and the fields of museum anthropology and Indigenous studies. Currently, he is the Associate Curator of Native Hawaiian History and Culture at the National Museum of the American Indian, and serves as a board member for the International Institute of Indigenous Resource Management and the Council for Museum Anthropology (a section of the American Anthropological Association).
For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399
Tags: Kīpuka anthropology hawaiian culture society colonialism
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.