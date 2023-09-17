Fall 2023 Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series - Event Details

Fall 2023 Eia Hawaiʻi Lecture Series

Thursday, September 21, 2023, 12:30pm – 1:45pm

Location: UCB 127

Huli Kanaka: Generating Critical ʻŌiwi Social Theory in a Modern Colonial World with Halena Kapuni-Reynolds



"Huli Kanaka: Redefining Hawaiian Anthropology" uncovers the rich tapestry of ʻŌiwi history, delves into the intricacies of contemporary ʻŌiwi lives, and envisions the possibilities of ʻŌiwi futures. Join us in this transformative journey as we explore our heritage through Indigenous perspectives and interdisciplinary theory, shedding light on the intricate layers of Hawaiian culture and identity.



About the presenter:

Halena Kapuni-Reynolds (Kanaka ʻŌiwi) is a haku mele and scholar born on Hawaiʻi Island and raised in the Hawaiian Home Land community of Keaukaha and the rain forest of ʻŌlaʻa. He holds a B.A. in Anthropology and Hawaiian Studies from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and an M.A. in Anthropology with a focus on Museum and Heritage Studies from the University of Denver. He is a current Ph.D. candidate in the Department of American Studies at UH Mānoa where he is finishing a dissertation that tells a decolonial story of ʻāina aloha of Keaukaha.



Halena's academic work and scholarship reflect his commitment to serving his community, Hawaiʻi's museum profession, and the fields of museum anthropology and Indigenous studies. Currently, he is the Associate Curator of Native Hawaiian History and Culture at the National Museum of the American Indian, and serves as a board member for the International Institute of Indigenous Resource Management and the Council for Museum Anthropology (a section of the American Anthropological Association).

For more information, contact: loorache@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7399

