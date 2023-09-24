Ka Lama Kū: Student Leadership Series - Kuleana - Event Details
Ka Lama Kū: Student Leadership Series - Kuleana
Location: UCB 127
The Campus Center Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Kū value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership.
Lunch & Learn Speaker Series: Join us in a discussion with a community leader and have a little lunch on us, too!
The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Series Theme is ‘Ōlelo Noʻeau, Hawaiian Proverbs & Poetical Sayings, Mary Kawena Pukui #2459: “O ke kahua ma mua, ma hope ke kūkulu" which translates to "The foundation first, and then the building." This also relates to learning all you can, then putting it to practice.
This series will highlight the value of Kuleana (we are accountable and responsible), presented by Healani Sonoda-Pale, a Kanaka Maoli leader in the community who was born and raised on the island of O'ahu. Healani has led efforts to in the Protection of Iwi Küpuna and Kuleana Lands. Healani has an engaging talk story session in store for our students about her work in the Protection of Iwi Kupuna and Kuleana Lands. As a board member of Puʻuhonua o Wailupe (protectors of iwi kūpuna), she will share her passion in this area and how it affects our community.
Guest Speaker: Healani Sonoda-Pale
Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
University Classroom Building room 127 (UCB127)
Lunch will be provided for registered participants
RSVP by 9/25/23
(Must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend)
Seating limited to 15 spots
Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend
For more information, contact: rnaone@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
