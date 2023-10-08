Ka Lama Kū: Student Leadership Series - Alakaʻi - Event Details
Ka Lama Kū: Student Leadership Series - Alakaʻi
Location: UCB 127
The Campus Center Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Kū value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership.
The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Series Theme is ‘Ōlelo No’eau, Hawaiian Proverbs & Poetical Sayings, Mary Kawena Pukui #2459: “O ke kahua ma mua, ma hope ke kūkulu" which translates to "The foundation first, and then the building." This also relates to learning all you can, then putting it to practice.
Lunch & Learn Speaker Series: Join us in a discussion with a community leader and have a little lunch on us, too!
This series will highlight the value of Alakaʻi (we are accountable and responsible), presented by Kimeona Kane.
ʻO Kimeona Kane keīa. He kupa a kama wau o Waimānalo. He Hawaiʻi au.
Kimeona is a proud lifelong son of Waimänalo, a Practitioner of Uhau Humu Pōhaku, and an Aloha 'Aina Steward.
Kimeona has an engaging talk story session in store for our students about his continued dedication and passion for his community by serving as the Chair of the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board, the Director of Community Outreach for a local environmental non-profit, 808 Cleanups.
Guest Speaker: Kimeona Kane
Wednesday, October 10, 2023, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
University Classroom Building room 127 (UCB-127)
Lunch will be provided for registered participants
RSVP by 10/8/23
(Must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend)
Seating limited to 15 spots
Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend
For more information, contact: rnaone@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center klk ka lama kū Leadership Lunch and Learn Speaker Community
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.