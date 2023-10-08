Ka Lama Kū: Student Leadership Series - Alakaʻi - Event Details

Ka Lama Kū: Student Leadership Series - Alakaʻi

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: UCB 127

The Campus Center Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program introduces the Student Leadership Series, where we will be highlighting one Ka Lama Kū value designed to help students explore their own personal leadership.





The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Series Theme is ‘Ōlelo No’eau, Hawaiian Proverbs & Poetical Sayings, Mary Kawena Pukui #2459: “O ke kahua ma mua, ma hope ke kūkulu" which translates to "The foundation first, and then the building." This also relates to learning all you can, then putting it to practice.



Lunch & Learn Speaker Series: Join us in a discussion with a community leader and have a little lunch on us, too!



This series will highlight the value of Alakaʻi (we are accountable and responsible), presented by Kimeona Kane.





ʻO Kimeona Kane keīa. He kupa a kama wau o Waimānalo. He Hawaiʻi au.



Kimeona is a proud lifelong son of Waimänalo, a Practitioner of Uhau Humu Pōhaku, and an Aloha 'Aina Steward.



Kimeona has an engaging talk story session in store for our students about his continued dedication and passion for his community by serving as the Chair of the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board, the Director of Community Outreach for a local environmental non-profit, 808 Cleanups.



Guest Speaker: Kimeona Kane

Wednesday, October 10, 2023, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

University Classroom Building room 127 (UCB-127)

Lunch will be provided for registered participants

RSVP by 10/8/23



(Must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend)

Seating limited to 15 spots

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo Student to attend

For more information, contact: rnaone@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: