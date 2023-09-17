Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event will be streamed online only via Zoom Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Finding & keeping funding: Strategies for Graduate Students, Researchers, & NGOs", with tips and tricks for successful funding searching, writing, & reporting.

Panelists include Moana Ulu Ching, with Conservation International, Corie Yanger, with Three Mountain Alliance & Shalan Crysdale, with The Nature Conservancy. This seminar will be streamed online only via Zoom on Monday, September 18th at 4:00 PM. All are welcome!

hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084

Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084
Passcode: TCBES

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation image

Tags: Online Only TCBES Research Funding Graduate

