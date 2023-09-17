TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event will be streamed online only via Zoom Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, September 18, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Finding & keeping funding: Strategies for Graduate Students, Researchers, & NGOs", with tips and tricks for successful funding searching, writing, & reporting.



Panelists include Moana Ulu Ching, with Conservation International, Corie Yanger, with Three Mountain Alliance & Shalan Crysdale, with The Nature Conservancy. This seminar will be streamed online only via Zoom on Monday, September 18th at 4:00 PM. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084

Passcode: TCBES For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

