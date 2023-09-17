TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details
This event is being held online. This event will be streamed online only via Zoom Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES
TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "Finding & keeping funding: Strategies for Graduate Students, Researchers, & NGOs", with tips and tricks for successful funding searching, writing, & reporting.
Panelists include Moana Ulu Ching, with Conservation International, Corie Yanger, with Three Mountain Alliance & Shalan Crysdale, with The Nature Conservancy. This seminar will be streamed online only via Zoom on Monday, September 18th at 4:00 PM. All are welcome!
hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084
Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084
Passcode: TCBES
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: Online Only TCBES Research Funding Graduate
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.