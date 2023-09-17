Meet the Author of Hāmākua Hero: A True Plantation Story - Event Details

Meet the Author of Hāmākua Hero: A True Plantation Story Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana Tutoring Center (1st floor / lower level) Join us for a Talk Story to Meet the Author, UH Hilo Assistant Professor of English Patsy Iwasaki, of Hāmākua Hero: A True Plantation Story, a graphic novel about Katsu Goto, a 19th century labor advocate and key figure in Hawaiʻi's migration, labor, and social evolution narrative.



This event is part of the Katsu Goto Legacy Week Events and also a celebration of the UH Hilo Seed Money Grants funding which allowed Mookini Library to purchase more than 20 new graphic novels in Spring 2023. More info about Dr. Iwasaki is available on the library's Special Events



page. This event is being held in the Kilohana Tutoring Center in the Mookini Library, 1st Floor (lower level) and begins at 4:00 pm. For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331

