TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event is also offered online in addition to in-person via Zoom: Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation Monday, September 25, 2023, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 (in-person) University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "What does a Decolonial Conservation Ethics Look Like?: Rethinking the Nature of Elemental Nature" with Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones, Professor of Philosophy and Gender and Womenʻs Studies and Chair of the Humanities, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Monday, September 25th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online over Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084



Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084

Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: A conservation and environmental ethic is in need of reconstructing more varied accounts of nature. This talk aims to introduce alternative ways to study nature through a nuanced philosophy of nature centered on the sea. Through an understanding of the Greek concept of chora, roughly translated as "receptacle," "place," "law," "country," I argue that the sea generates a distinct philosophy of nature that resembles a return to nature, which can then inform and guide conservation and environmental ethics. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 24, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...