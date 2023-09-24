Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event is also offered online in addition to in-person via Zoom: Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation

Location: UH Hilo, Wentworth building, Room 1 (in-person)

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "What does a Decolonial Conservation Ethics Look Like?: Rethinking the Nature of Elemental Nature" with Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones, Professor of Philosophy and Gender and Womenʻs Studies and Chair of the Humanities, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Monday, September 25th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online over Zoom. All are welcome!

hawaii.zoom.us/j/96547023084

Meeting ID: 965 4702 3084
Passcode: TCBES

Abstract: A conservation and environmental ethic is in need of reconstructing more varied accounts of nature. This talk aims to introduce alternative ways to study nature through a nuanced philosophy of nature centered on the sea. Through an understanding of the Greek concept of chora, roughly translated as "receptacle," "place," "law," "country," I argue that the sea generates a distinct philosophy of nature that resembles a return to nature, which can then inform and guide conservation and environmental ethics.

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

