TCBES Research Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Research Seminar Series presents, "What does a Decolonial Conservation Ethics Look Like?: Rethinking the Nature of Elemental Nature" with Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones, Professor of Philosophy and Gender and Womenʻs Studies and Chair of the Humanities, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Monday, September 25th at 4 PM. The seminar will be held in Wentworth 1 and online over Zoom. All are welcome!
Abstract: A conservation and environmental ethic is in need of reconstructing more varied accounts of nature. This talk aims to introduce alternative ways to study nature through a nuanced philosophy of nature centered on the sea. Through an understanding of the Greek concept of chora, roughly translated as "receptacle," "place," "law," "country," I argue that the sea generates a distinct philosophy of nature that resembles a return to nature, which can then inform and guide conservation and environmental ethics.
