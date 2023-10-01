Mix & Match: Meet The Organizations Event - Event Details
Mix & Match: Meet The Organizations Event
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Kakou!
Looking for a way to make the most of your college experience? Come by the Campus Center Plaza on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm to get involved with student organizations on campus at this year's Mix & Match: Meet The Organizations Event!
UH Hilo's Campus Center's RISO Program invites all UH Hilo Students to come and check out the various opportunities to get involved with Chartered Student Organizations (CSO's) and/or RISO's (Registered Independent Student Organizations) - there's something to suit anyone's need or interest.
We will have free boba from one of Hilo's local vendors, Teapresso! Don't miss out and get your refreshing boba drink while supplies last and get to know your RISO's and CSO's through fun-filled games, activities, and music!
Take this chance to get involved and get to know various groups and organizations. Your involvement can make a difference not only in your college experience but to UH Hilo.
We hope to see you there!
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo student with a valid campus ID
For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
