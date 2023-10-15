Compassion: How to Care for Self & Care for Community - Event Details

Compassion: How to Care for Self & Care for Community Friday, October 20, 2023, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 Free workshop presented by Ami Kunimura, Ph.D., founder of The Self-Care Institute. In this interactive session, participants will explore self-compassion practices that support wellbeing and mental health plus some mindfulness-based compassion practices for community care. Register at kakou2023.eventbrite.com/ or RSVP at 808-935-7844 or info@hawaiimediation.org. Pupu reception begins at 4:30 pm. Annual event in observance of International Conflict Resolution Day. Sponsored by the Ku'ikahi Medication Center, Rotary Club, and UH Hilo International Student Services program. For more information, contact: info@kuikahimediation.org (808) 935-7844

