Apply to UHHSA! - Announcement Details

Apply to UHHSA!
Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions:
- Treasurer
- College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM) Senator
- Ka Haka ‘Ula o Ke‘elikolani (KHUOK) Senator
- College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) Senator
- College of Business and Economics (CoBE) Senator
- Graduate Senator
- Senator-at-Large (x4)
To apply, use our online form. If you encounter any issues and have questions about your application, please email uhhsa@hawaii.edu.
To run for an UHHSA position, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be currently registered at UH Hilo for a minimum of six (6) UH Hilo credit hours.
- Be registered for at least six (6) credit hours at UH Hilo throughout the campaign and election period and each semester during your term.
- Paid your mandatory UHHSA student fee.
- Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 at the time of nomination. (2.0 semester GPA must be maintained throughout term of office.).
- Be free of any disciplinary sanctions.
For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (510) 775-4452
