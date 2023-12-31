Apply to UHHSA! - Announcement Details

Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Apply to UHHSA!

Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

- Treasurer

- College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management (CAFNRM) Senator

- Ka Haka ‘Ula o Ke‘elikolani (KH'UOK) Senator

- College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) Senator

- College of Business and Economics (CoBE) Senator

- Graduate Senator

- Senator-at-Large (x4)


To apply, use our online form. If you encounter any issues and have questions about your application, please email uhhsa@hawaii.edu.

To run for a UHHSA position, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be currently registered at UH Hilo for a minimum of six (6) UH Hilo credit hours.

- Be registered for at least six (6) credit hours at UH Hilo throughout the campaign and election period and each semester during your term.

- Paid your mandatory UHHSA student fee.

- Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 at the time of nomination. (2.0 semester GPA must be maintained throughout the term of office.).
- Be free of any disciplinary sanctions.

For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (510) 775-4452

Apply to UHHSA! image

