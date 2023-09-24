Suicide Prevention: QPR Gatekeeper Training - Event Details

Suicide Prevention: QPR Gatekeeper Training

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Location: UCB 112

Many people don't seek out professional help when in deep despair, many because they don't know who to reach out to. When experiencing difficult times, it's likely that one would turn to friends or family for support. Suicide is a challenging topic to talk about and you never know who may be thinking of ending their life, so it's best to be prepared. QPR can help with that!



Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR) is an evidence-based training that allows anyone to learn how to identify someone who may be at risk for suicide and learn how to keep them safe by connecting them with someone who can help them (crisis line, doctors, mental health professionals). Brought to you by one of the Counseling Services Mental Health Counselors, you will learn: the common causes, the warning signs of suicide, and how to get help for someone in crisis. The best part is you don't need to be a professional to sign up - anyone can take the QPR training. Upon completing the training you will receive a certificate that you can add on your resume.



This training may be difficult if you have experienced a recent loss (especially to suicide), and you may wish to take this at another time.



Space is limited. Please contact Ekaterina at ekapoust@hawaii.edu to sign up for this or future QPR trainings.



If you are currently experiencing thoughts of suicide or in crisis call 911 or visit your local emergency room. Walk-in Wednesdays available every Wednesday (except holidays) at the Counseling Services from 1 to 4 pm (SSC E-203) - no appointment needed.

Special Restrictions: Event is only available in person.

For more information, contact: ekapoust@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7089

