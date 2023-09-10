Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
Sign Waving for Suicide Prevention & Awareness - Event Details

Sign Waving for Suicide Prevention & Awareness

Location: Corner of W. Kawili street & Kapiʻolani Street in front of UH Hilo sign.

Please join us for Sign-Waving to raise awareness for suicide prevention

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

