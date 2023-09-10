Sign Waving for Suicide Prevention & Awareness - Event Details

Sign Waving for Suicide Prevention & Awareness Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 4:30pm – 5:30pm Location: Corner of W. Kawili street & Kapiʻolani Street in front of UH Hilo sign. Please join us for Sign-Waving to raise awareness for suicide prevention For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963 Tags:

What's also happening?

Announcements

