Fall Symposium: Healing Through Culture and Arts - Event Details

Fall Symposium: Healing Through Culture and Arts

Friday, October 6, 2023, 9:30am – 2:30pm

Location: UCB 127 (event homebase), Library Lānai, Campus Center Plaza

The Office of Equal Opportunity, DEI Committee and Waiolama Center are excited to announce the Fall Symposium: Healing Through Culture and Arts on October 6, 2023.



Delve into a day of inspiration, connection, and self-discovery, as we explore the profound impact of creative expression on healing. Don't miss this chance to rejuvenate your spirit and nourish your mind.



This event offers interactive workshops, including lei making, kāpala (natural foliage printing) stamping and design, lei making, a poetry slam, and sustainable gardening in Hawai’i, art stations, a resource meet & greet, and an introduction to Hale Olelo. Preregistration opens on 9/6/2023 with workshops guided by faculty and staff. Join us for a day of healing, unity, and creativity, featuring art stations and engaging discussions celebrating UH Hilo's diverse cultures.



Registration: To register and select your preferred workshops, please use the online registration form, forms.gle/wTGm1j46KRDa31ZT9. This will ensure you have a reserved spot in the workshops of your choice.



For more info email uhhdei@hawaii.edu. Experience healing through culture and arts in this transformative event!



Special Restrictions: Seating is limited

For more information, contact: alortiz@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7991

