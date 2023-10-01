Fall Symposium: Healing Through Culture and Arts - Event Details
Fall Symposium: Healing Through Culture and Arts
Location: UCB 127 (event homebase), Library Lānai, Campus Center Plaza
The Office of Equal Opportunity, DEI Committee and Waiolama Center are excited to announce the Fall Symposium: Healing Through Culture and Arts on October 6, 2023.
Delve into a day of inspiration, connection, and self-discovery, as we explore the profound impact of creative expression on healing. Don't miss this chance to rejuvenate your spirit and nourish your mind.
This event offers interactive workshops, including lei making, kāpala (natural foliage printing) stamping and design, lei making, a poetry slam, and sustainable gardening in Hawai’i, art stations, a resource meet & greet, and an introduction to Hale Olelo. Preregistration opens on 9/6/2023 with workshops guided by faculty and staff. Join us for a day of healing, unity, and creativity, featuring art stations and engaging discussions celebrating UH Hilo's diverse cultures.
Registration: To register and select your preferred workshops, please use the online registration form, forms.gle/wTGm1j46KRDa31ZT9. This will ensure you have a reserved spot in the workshops of your choice.
For more info email uhhdei@hawaii.edu. Experience healing through culture and arts in this transformative event!
UH Hilo is an equal opportunity / affirmative action institution.
Contact eeoaa@hawaii.edu to request a disability accommodation
Special Restrictions: Seating is limited
Pre-registration Link:
https://forms.gle/wTGm1j46KRDa31ZT9
For more information, contact: alortiz@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7991
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.