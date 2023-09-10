2023 Constitution Day- Library Exhibition @ Mookini Library - Event Details

2023 Constitution Day- Library Exhibition @ Mookini Library

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 8:00am – 6:00pm

To celebrate the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, the Department of Political Science invites you to join us to celebrate the Constitution Day event, September 11-15, 2023!





Monday-Friday, September 11 - September 15

8 am to 6 pm (M-R) & 8 am to 4pm (F) @ Mookini Library



-Library Exhibition

---Display of the materials about the U.S. Constitution, democracy, and civic engagement





Thursday, September 14

11am to 1pm @ Campus Center Plaza



-Quizzes

---Test your knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers. Free pocket constitutions will be available.





-Civic Organizations

---Learn about civic engagement and voter registration from an organization such as the League of Women Voters.





Friday, September 16

5pm to 7pm @ UCB 100



-Student presentations (The 2022 Constitutional Fellows)

---Students will share what they learn about a civic organization from their in-depth research.



-Public forum: Dr. Sarah Marusek and Mr. Jeremy Butterfield

---Topic: the 4th, 5th, and 6th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution





The 2023 Constitution Day event is organized by the POLS Department in collaboration with the Mookini Library, Int’l Student Services and Intercultural Education Office, and the League of Women Voters. For more information, please visit go.hawaii.edu/2Fj. For any questions or assistance, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

