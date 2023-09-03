SEA: Ocean-Focused Study Abroad Program - Event Details

SEA: Ocean-Focused Study Abroad Program Thursday, September 7, 2023, 12:00pm – 1:30pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center SEA is a non-profit organization and internationally recognized leader in undergraduate oceanography and environmental studies programs. SEA offers a variety of semester and summer programs with focuses on science, environmental issues, culture, and history. With a focus on topics including climate change, marine biodiversity, conservation policy, environmental justice, coral reef conservation, and human impacts on the environment, SEA's programs address critical issues related to the ocean.



SEA offers more than $1 million in financial aid annually.



Key SEA Locations:

Aotearoa New Zealand

Dominican Republic

Fiji

French Polvnesia

Grenada

Hawaii

lamaica

US Virgin Islands



More information Contact:

Alex Nichols

Institutional Relations Manager

anichols@sea.edu

www.sea.edu



Presentation/Advising Session:

Thursday, September 7

12:00-1:30

Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Mo'okini Library 1st Floor For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags:

