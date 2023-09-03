SEA: Ocean-Focused Study Abroad Program - Event Details
SEA: Ocean-Focused Study Abroad Program
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
SEA is a non-profit organization and internationally recognized leader in undergraduate oceanography and environmental studies programs. SEA offers a variety of semester and summer programs with focuses on science, environmental issues, culture, and history. With a focus on topics including climate change, marine biodiversity, conservation policy, environmental justice, coral reef conservation, and human impacts on the environment, SEA's programs address critical issues related to the ocean.
SEA offers more than $1 million in financial aid annually.
Key SEA Locations:
Aotearoa New Zealand
Dominican Republic
Fiji
French Polvnesia
Grenada
Hawaii
lamaica
US Virgin Islands
More information Contact:
Alex Nichols
Institutional Relations Manager
anichols@sea.edu
www.sea.edu
Presentation/Advising Session:
Thursday, September 7
12:00-1:30
Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Mo'okini Library 1st Floor
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: studyabroad international marine science scholarship travel research
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
