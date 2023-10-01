2024 JET Program Information Session - Event Details
2024 JET Program Information Session
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
About:
The Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program offers young professionals the opportunity to work in Japan as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) or Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs).
Since 1987, more than 70,000 JET Program participants from 75 countries have lived and worked in cities, towns, and villages throughout Japan. Join JET and become part of this exclusive network of like-minded international enthusiasts!
To learn more, come and speak to a JET Program representative when they visit your campus!
Contact us for more information!
www.jetprogramusa.org
www.facebook.com/jetprogram.usa
lisa.sakamoto@hl.mofa.go.jp
(808) 543-3111
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: travel international JET teaching
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
- Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.