2024 JET Program Information Session - Event Details

2024 JET Program Information Session Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center About:



The Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program offers young professionals the opportunity to work in Japan as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) or Coordinators for International Relations (CIRs).

Since 1987, more than 70,000 JET Program participants from 75 countries have lived and worked in cities, towns, and villages throughout Japan. Join JET and become part of this exclusive network of like-minded international enthusiasts!



To learn more, come and speak to a JET Program representative when they visit your campus!



Contact us for more information!

www.jetprogramusa.org

www.facebook.com/jetprogram.usa

lisa.sakamoto@hl.mofa.go.jp



(808) 543-3111 For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

