The Rise of South Korea in the Int'l Relations of Space - Event Details

This event is being held online.

The Rise of South Korea in the Int'l Relations of Space Friday, September 8, 2023, 2:00pm – 4:00pm This online forum will discuss the implications of South Korea's expanding space program on domestic, regional, international politics and security. Register at go.hawaii.edu/yJV. This forum is hosted by UH Hilo and sponsored by the Korea Foundation.





How will the expanding space program of South Korea, an emerging and determined space power that is leveraging its industrial capabilities, alliances, and networks to position itself in the unfolding competition of the new space race, have impacts on domestic, regional, and international politics?



Panelists



- Kristi Govella, University of Hawaii at Manoa

- Wonjae Hwang, University of Tennessee-Knoxville

- Tongfi Kim, Brussels School of Governance

- Su-Mi Lee, University of Hawaii at Hilo

- Saadia Pekkanen, University of Washington

- Scott Snyder, Council on Foreign Relations

- Jongseok Woo, University of South Florida For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

