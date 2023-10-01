Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure.





Apply today: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/ For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 1, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure. Apply today: ...