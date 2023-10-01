Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st - Announcement Details
Study Abroad Fall 2024 application due October 1st
Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1st for Fall 2024 departure.
Apply today: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/
For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
