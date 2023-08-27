ʻŌiwi Stories; Climate change, management, & “restoryation” - Event Details
This event is being held online. passcode: TCBES
ʻŌiwi Stories; Climate change, management, & “restoryation”
Location: Wentworth Hall, Room 1
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program
presents
Seminar: ʻŌiwi Stories; Climate change, management, and “restoryation”
Speaker: Noelani Puniwai, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Abstract: Conservation and restoration of healthy marine ecosystems requires the understanding of unique and complex ecological knowledge, historically considered a science discipline. Yet, what many have come to understand is that only through re"story"ation, learning the moʻolelo (stories), chants, relationships, and genealogies of our sacred spaces, can health and abundance of both landscapes and interconnected human communities be returned.
All are welcome. UH Hilo & HawCC faculty, staff, and students; community members, and high school students are encouraged to attend. Please feel free to invite your colleagues, students, friends, and all interested in taking a deeper dive into the practice of pono science.
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: TCBES Pono Science Talk
What's also happening?
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.