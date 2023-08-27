ʻŌiwi Stories; Climate change, management, & “restoryation” - Event Details

ʻŌiwi Stories; Climate change, management, & “restoryation” Monday, August 28, 2023, 4:00pm – 4:45pm Location: Wentworth Hall, Room 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program

Seminar: ʻŌiwi Stories; Climate change, management, and “restoryation”

Speaker: Noelani Puniwai, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa



Abstract: Conservation and restoration of healthy marine ecosystems requires the understanding of unique and complex ecological knowledge, historically considered a science discipline. Yet, what many have come to understand is that only through re"story"ation, learning the moʻolelo (stories), chants, relationships, and genealogies of our sacred spaces, can health and abundance of both landscapes and interconnected human communities be returned.



