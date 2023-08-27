Spill the Tea LGBTQ+ Friendly Social - Event Details
Spill the Tea LGBTQ+ Friendly Social
Location: SSC W-201
On Saturday September 1st, at 4pm, Pride Hilo will be a hosting our first Spill the Tea LGBTQ+ Friendly Social in the Student Services Center Room W-201!
This welcoming social is open all potential and existing club members to meet and greet each other. Pride Hilo will provide hot coffee, tea, and snacks - you provide the chats! We welcome all topics such as classes, mental health and being LGBTQA+ BYOC or Bring Your Own Cup! Show up with your favorite or special cup to sip on.
Pride Hilo is a University of Hawaii at Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization that focuses on supporting and uplifting our LGBTQ+ Students, Staff, and community members.
If you have any requests or concerns, email us at pride@hawaii.edu
For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 989-4967
Tags: LGBTQ+ social Pride Hilo RISO Campus Center
What's also happening?
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.