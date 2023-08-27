Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Spill the Tea LGBTQ+ Friendly Social - Event Details

Spill the Tea LGBTQ+ Friendly Social

Location: SSC W-201

On Saturday September 1st, at 4pm, Pride Hilo will be a hosting our first Spill the Tea LGBTQ+ Friendly Social in the Student Services Center Room W-201!


This welcoming social is open all potential and existing club members to meet and greet each other. Pride Hilo will provide hot coffee, tea, and snacks - you provide the chats! We welcome all topics such as classes, mental health and being LGBTQA+ BYOC or Bring Your Own Cup! Show up with your favorite or special cup to sip on.


Pride Hilo is a University of Hawaii at Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization that focuses on supporting and uplifting our LGBTQ+ Students, Staff, and community members.

If you have any requests or concerns, email us at pride@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 989-4967

